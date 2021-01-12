ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A vehicle crashed into a building in south St. Louis Tuesday afternoon.
According to fire officials, the vehicle crashed into Triple Crown Bar & Cafe in the 6200 block of Gravois around 12:30 p.m.
A silver sedan and food delivery truck collided, which sent the truck to hit the building. The building suffered exterior damage as the truck never went inside the building.
Three people were injured at the scene. None of them were transported to a local hospital.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
