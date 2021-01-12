ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A vehicle crashed into a building in south St. Louis Tuesday afternoon.
According to fire officials, the vehicle crashed into a building in the 6200 block of Gravois.
Three people are injured at the scene.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
