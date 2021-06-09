ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Three people were taken into custody after a police pursuit out of Overland ended eight miles northeast in Dellwood.
Officers with the Overland Police Department responded to a call for a suspicious person on Lackland Road. Officers on the scene tried to talk to the subjects, but instead, the suspects rammed the car they were in into the officers' squad car and left the area.
Officers initiated a pursuit and it ended in Dellwood when the suspects got out of the car and ran away on foot. Three people were taken into custody. A K9 bit one of them during the manhunt.
No officers were injured.
