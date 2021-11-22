ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - An overnight crash on WB I-64 near Clayton Road left three people injured.
At 3:15 a.m., the driver of a Nissan Sentra lost control while driving near the overpass when he struck the center median, stopping in the left lane. Police said the Sentra was then hit by a Nissan Altima and a Honda Accord just moments later. The impact of the collison caused the Altima to become engulfed in flames.
All three men were taken to a hospital, one was in critical but unstable condition.
