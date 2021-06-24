ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Three firefighters are injured following a fire in north St. Louis Thursday afternoon.
According to the St. Louis City Fire Department, a firefighter fell through the second floor of a vacant home while fighting a first-alarm fire. Two other firefighters were injured trying to help him.
Two of the three firefighters were transported and all of them are expected to be okay.
The fire happened near Fairgrounds Park around 3 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.