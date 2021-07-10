The U.S. Marshals in the Eastern District of Missouri were on a hunt after three "armed and dangerous" men escaped from a police station in North County late Friday night.

St. Ann Jail escapees

Joshua Brown, left, Walter Wilson, center, and Jason Woolbright escaped from a North County jail late Friday night.

ST. ANN, Mo. (KMOV.com) – The U.S. Marshals in the Eastern District of Missouri were on a hunt after three "armed and dangerous" men escaped from a police station in North County late Friday night.

According to officials, 31-year-old Joshua Brown, 38-year-old Walter Wilson, and 47-year-old Jason Woolbright escaped from the St. Ann jail around 11:30 p.m. All three men were charged with felony possession of a firearm but Brown was also charged with distribution of methamphetamine. 

Brown and Woolbright were found and taken into custody in St. Louis City after 7 p.m. Saturday. Wilson was found later Saturday in University City. 

