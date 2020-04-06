WENTZVILLE, Mo. (KMOV.com) - Three occupants of a car being chased by police officers died when the car crashed near Highway 61 and Interstate 70 close to Wentzville Monday evening.
Police said they were chasing a car from Troy, Mo. that went into St. Charles County after an officer saw the car speeding, weaving in and out of traffic.
Near the Highway 61 junction with Interstate 70, the driver lost control and ended up crashing into a guardrail. The car then sled in the westbound lanes and caught on fire.
Three victims were pronounced dead at the scene. One victim were taken to a hospital.
