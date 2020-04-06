3 occupants died and two others were injured in a crash that occurred near the end of a chase in St. Charles County Monday.

WENTZVILLE, Mo. (KMOV.com) - Three occupants of a car being chased by police officers died when the car crashed near Highway 61 and I-70 close to Wentzville Monday evening.

Police said they were chasing a car from Troy, Mo. that went into St. Charles County.

Near the Highway 61 junction with I-70, the driver lost control and ended up crashing in the westbound lanes.

Three victims were pronounced dead at the scene. Two victims were taken to a hospital. 

Copyright 2020 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved

KMOV News is the only app you need for the latest news and sports headlines as well as geo-targeted weather and traffic. Download the app here to get the latest updates.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.