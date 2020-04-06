WENTZVILLE, Mo. (KMOV.com) - Three occupants of a car being chased by police officers died when the car crashed near Highway 61 and I-70 close to Wentzville Monday evening.
Police said they were chasing a car from Troy, Mo. that went into St. Charles County.
Near the Highway 61 junction with I-70, the driver lost control and ended up crashing in the westbound lanes.
Three victims were pronounced dead at the scene. Two victims were taken to a hospital.
