UNION, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Three men died from what police believe is carbon monoxide poisoning at a duplex in Union, Mo.
Police say they responded to a call from a duplex in the 500 block of S. Washington Ave around 4:00 p.m. Tuesday. Someone told officers that the man who lived there had not been heard from since Monday. The property owner gave officers a key, and first responders discovered Edward Huddleston, 74, Verlyn Branson, 85, and John Branson, 58, dead.
There was a chemical odor coming from the garage. Firefighters determined the carbon monoxide levels inside the duplex were very high.
