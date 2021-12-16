GRANITE CITY (KMOV.com) -- Three people have died after a fire broke out in a Granite City apartment complex Thursday, the Granite City Fire Department said.
The fire broke out around 12:45 p.m. Thursday at East 23rd and Kate Street. People were jumping from the second story of the building when firefighters arrived, Granite City Fire Chief Rich Wilson said.
Wilson said 15 people, 13 adults and two children, made it out of the building. None of those people had serious injuries.
The Illinois State Fire Marshal is actively investigating the fire. The cause is still unknown. The fire was difficult to fight, Wilson said, because the building had been broken up into multiple apartments.
The Red Cross is assisting the 15 people who survived the fire, a spokesperson said.
The names and ages of the deceased have not yet been released. This is a breaking news story and News 4 will update the story as more information becomes available.
