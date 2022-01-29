ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Three people are dead and another is injured after a shooting Saturday, police said.
St. Louis Metropolitan Police Chief John Hayden said three people were found shot in the 4900 block of Cote Brilliante around 4 p.m. Two were pronounced dead at the scene and one was pronounced dead at the hospital.
A fourth victim ran from where the shooting happened and was later found and taken to the hospital. Hayden said that person is in critical but stable condition.
All four victims were men in their 20s. Police recovered two guns from the scene but did not mention any suspects. The last triple homicide in St. Louis was in July, when a man shot and killed three people just south of Fairground Park in north St. Louis.
A man has been charged in the June 21, 2021 triple homicide that left four others wounded south of Fairground Park in north St. Louis.
