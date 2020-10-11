ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - Within six hours, three people were killed and seven others were wounded in separate shootings across St. Louis overnight.
The first shooting happened around 11 p.m. Saturday. Detectives found a man shot in the 4300 block of California Ave in the Mount Pleasant neighborhood. He later died at the hospital, police said.
Just before 12:10 a.m. Sunday, police arrived to a north St. Louis home in the 6300 block of Amelia for a report of shots fired into a dwelling. The shooting victim showed up to a nearby hospital for treatment in stable condition.
A shooting in South City's Dutchtown neighborhood left a man wounded. The victim was found conscious and breathing at 1:45 a.m. near Minnesota and Osage.
Miles away in downtown St. Louis, detectives are investigating a double shooting near 7th Street and Market before 2 a.m. A 35-year-old man was shot in his leg and a 25-year-old was shot in the back. They were taken to a local hospital by private conveyance. Their conditions are unknown.
Detectives returned to the Mount Pleasant neighborhood around 2:10 a.m. for a triple shooting. Three men were found shot in the 300 block of Walsh Street near Minnesota Ave. Police said a 35-year-old man was shot in the face, a 27-year-old was shot in the left forearm, and a 32-year-old shot.
A man was shot and killed around 4:40 a.m. near Granville and Minerva in north St. Louis.
Just past 5 a.m., a man in his 40s or 50s was shot in the stomach in the 3400 block of Winnebago near Louisiana Ave. He was taken to a hospital where he later died.
Anyone with information about these shootings should call local police.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.