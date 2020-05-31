ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Separate shootings across St. Louis left two people dead and nine others injured overnight.
Around 11:15 p.m. Saturday, two men were shot near Bacon and Montgomery. Both men were conscious and breathing when officers arrived.
Officers arrived to the area of 17th and Delmar to investigate a triple shooting. A 15-year-old girl was shot in the leg and arm while two men in their 20s were also wounded, police said. One man was shot in the leg and the other was struck in the back.
Fifteen minutes later, a man was shot in the head in the 2600 block of Cass.
Detectives were called to Leonor K. Sullivan and Martin Luther King where a woman was shot in the head around 2:30 a.m. She was taken to the hospital in critical condition. Two more shooting victims were found nearby. A woman who was shot in the leg and a man shot in the arm.
Officers two men, believed to be in their late teens to early 20s, were shot to death inside a car in the 2700 block of North 10th Street. The shooting happened around 4 a.m.
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information should contact local law enforcement.
