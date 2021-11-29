NORTH ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) - Three people were killed in a three-car crash that occurred on I-270 in North County Sunday evening.
The crash happened sometime after 6:00 p.m. on eastbound I-270 near W. Florissant, police say. The Missouri State Highway Patrol said a Lexus IS-250 was speeding and lost control before it hit the side of a Kia Sorento and a GMC Acadia. The car then slid off the road, started to roll over, and hit a chain link fence.
The driver of the Lexus, 24-year-old Kenrick Smalling, was prounounced dead by crews on the scene. Paramedics took Dion Martin, 24, and Aliyah Tatum, 21, to the hospital where they lated died.
Four other people were injured in the crash.
