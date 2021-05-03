ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A string of shootings across St. Louis left three people dead and several others wounded from Friday night to late Sunday night.

The first shooting happened before 10:00 p.m. Friday in the 4300 block of Chouteau where a 31-year-old man was shot in the arm. The victim and several others were standing in an alley when shots were exchanged with a victim of a white sedan. A relative took the victim to a hospital.

Police said a woman was shot in the face and hand near Chouteau Ave and Dillion Court just on the edge of the Peabody Darst Webbe area around 11:25 a.m. A 32-year-old woman told officers she was riding in a car when shots were exchanged between occupants of a dark blue car and black car.

Around the same time, detectives were called to 1200 S. 14th, where a woman was shot in the leg. Police say she was grazed by a bullet while in front of her home and refused treatment. Around 11:40 p.m., three people were shot in the 3000 block of Miami Street in the Gravois Park neighborhood. A 13-year-old girl was shot in the leg, a 36-year-old man suffered a graze wound to the head, and a 28-year-old man was shot in the buttocks.

Two people were shot in the 1000 block of Cole just before 2:00 a.m., police tell News 4. A 24-year-old man and 23-year-old man were shot during a fight in front of a residence, police believe. The 24-year-old was shot in the torso and taken to a hospital in critical but stable condition. The other victim was shot in the foot and treated by EMS, police say.

Just past 4:30 a.m., 41-year-old Joel David Boyd was killed after being shot in the head in the 3700 block of Penrose Street near Prairie Ave. Police initially said another person was shot in the foot nearby but later said Boyd was the only victim.

Police initially said a shooting happened around 7:00 a.m. in the 1300 block of Lewis Street near O'Fallon Street just one block from the Mississippi River in North City. Investigators found a man who was shot in the face lying next to a car, but officers determined the victim suffered from blunt force trauma. He was taken to a hospital.

Just before 10 p.m., a man was found dead near a North City playground in the 4400 block of Cook Ave in the Lewis Place neighborhood.

Twenty-five minutes later, a 28-year-old man who was shot in the leg arrived at a local hospital. He told police that he was shot while driving in the area of Page and Skinker.

A 24-year-old woman was walking on the sidewalk near South 7th Street before midnight when she was heard several loud "pops" and realized she was shot in her buttocks.

On Sunday, a 25-year-old died after being found shot inside a car in a north St. Louis alley Sunday. Police arrived to the 2000 block of east Obear Ave where they found a 25-year-old man and 25-year-old Geniece Johnson shot in a car just past 12:30 a.m. Sunday. They were taken to hospital for treatment but Johnson died one day later.

Around 7 p.m., a 29-year-old was sitting on his porch in the 5300 block of Terry Ave in the Kingsway West neighborhood when a man walked up and started an argument. Police said the suspect shot at the 29-year-old during the dispute. The 29-year-old was grazed with a bullet.

Officers with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said a 17-year-old was shot in the chest before 9:30 p.m. Sunday in the 3000 block of North Florissant Avenue. Detectives learned the teen met up with a man to buy a gun when the deal went south.

Mayor Tishaura Jones issued the following statement about the shootings:

Mayor Jones is frustrated with the continuous waves of gun violence that affect our city. She is working with new leadership in the Department of Public Safety to ensure our police can more quickly and efficiently address violent crime, while also addressing the root causes of violent crime. If approved by the Board of Aldermen, the $4 million reallocation from decades-long vacancies in the police department will primarily be used to address poverty, homelessness, and trauma-informed care for victims of violent crime.

The city of St. Louis has seen a spike in murders this year. As of Monday, there have been 68 murders reported since the beginning of the year. At the same time last year, the city reported only 49 murders.