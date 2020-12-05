ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com)-- Three children were seriously injured in a fiery crash on eastbound Interstate 64 near Kingshighway Friday night.
A 30-year-old man was driving his Pontiac G6 on the highway just past 10:30 p.m. with a 4-year-old girl, 7-year-old boy, and 9-year-old boy inside. Detectives said an unidentified car tried to merge into the same lane as the Pontiac, causing it to crash into a guardrail.
Emergency crews were able to rescue the driver and children inside the Pontiac before it became engulfed with flames.
All four victims were taken to the hospital. Officials said all three children are listed in critical condition.
The highway was shut down for several hours while an accident reconstruction team investigated.
