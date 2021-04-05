ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Three people have been arrested and charged in a brutal attack that left a 63-year-old man with permanent brain damage.
On Dec. 4, 2020, the man was beaten until he was unconscious and robbed in the 3500 block of E. Cook, according to police. The victim was reportedly punched and kicked for several minutes. The man suffered permanent brain damage and was released from the hospital to a long-term care facility for further treatment.
After watching surveillance video, detectives identified a suspect vehicle in the attack, a 2017 Infiniti Q50. On Dec. 9, 2020, officers saw the car at Grand and Page then called for air support when they thought the suspect vehicle could drive away from them.
Officers attempted to stop the suspect vehicle, but it sped away west on Page. Police said the officers did not pursue the car, and air support later reported the car crashed in the 4200 block of Page while attempting to go around a second vehicle. The crash happened in the area of Page Boulevard and Whittier Street in the Vandeventer neighborhood around 7:30 p.m.
The 2017 Infiniti Q50 hit the rear of a 2015 Nissan Altima and spun into the eastbound lanes of Page. The Altima then t-boned the Infiniti, according to police. Following the initial crash, a 2021 Nissan Altima crashed into a 2006 Chevrolet HHR.
The driver of the Infiniti, 39-year-old Daron Whitt, and the driver of the HHR, identified as 56-year-old Carl Barnes, were pronounced dead at the crash scene. The driver and occupants of the two other vehicles suffered minor injuries.
Police said they believed Whitt was one of the men seen in the assault surveillance video. In March 2021, officers arrested Khashad Spencer, 28, and Icarus Johnson, 36, and the Circuit Attorney’s Office charged each of them with one count of first-degree assault. A month later, 37-year-old Leon Powell was arrested and also charged with first-degree assault.
