3 charged after person shot at St. Clair Square Mall

FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS, Ill. (KMOV.com) –- Three people have been charged after a shooting Thursday in St. Clair Square mall.
Jeremiah Handy and Andre Gillespie of East St. Louis and Ronnie Edmonds of Cahokia have been charged in the shooting. All three were charged with the unlawful use of a weapon, the St. Clair County Prosecuting Attorney's Office said.
One person was taken to the hospital after the shooting, police said Thursday.
According to the Fairview Heights Police Department, two men were taken into custody following the incident. The person who was shot was later airlifted to a St. Louis trauma center and listed in stable condition.
Police said two handguns were found related to the shooting. It is believed that the shooter and the victim know each other, police said.
Employees of the mall told News 4 they received a phone alert to go on lockdown until the police situation was resolved. No other information was provided in the alert.
"I was very scared," an employee at the mall told News 4. "I ran to the back with all my coworkers and we just hid."
The situation began around 4 p.m. The mall has been shut down for the evening, police said.
Handy's bond was set at $150,000, Edmonds' at $75,000 and Gillespie's at $40,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.