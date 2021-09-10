EAST St. LOUIS, Ill. (KMOV.com) – Three men have been charged after a 'targeted' shooting injured seven people, including a child, in East St. Louis.
Deangelo M. Higgs, 35, Cartez Beard, 30 and Lorenzo Bruce Jr., 32, were each charged with seven counts of aggravated battery/discharge of a firearm and felony for possession of weapons. Higgs is from East St. Louis. Beard is from Cahokia and Bruce is from Madison, Illinois.
East St. Louis officials issued a city-wide curfew starting Friday in response to Thursday's mass shooting. The curfew runs from midnight through 6 a.m. every day until further notice.
On Thursday, Illinois State Police officials said three suspects opened fire in the area of 6th Street and Martin Luther King Drive in East St. Louis at 4 p.m. Seven people were shot, including a 3-year-old boy. Paramedics rushed the child to the hospital while performing life-saving measures along the way.
On Friday, East St. Louis Police chief Kendall Perry said the shooting wasn't random and was targeted but he couldn't provide a motive.
ISP said one of the shooting victims, a 25-year-old man, crashed the car he was driving into a MetroLink train. Officials with MetroLink said around 10 passengers on the train that was struck were checked out on the scene for any injuries from the collision.
After an overnight manhunt, the suspects were found in the basement of a partially demolished building in the 600 block of St. Louis Avenue around 2:30 a.m. Friday. All three were taken into custody.
Stephen Pierce told News 4 the afternoon shooting injured his wife. The couple and their two children were waiting at a bus stop when the shots were fired.
"Boom, boom, boom, boom," Pierce recalled. "I mean, our backs were turned and the next thing you know they just started shooting and it came at the back of my head and I didn't know what to do but to get up and run."
Pierce said the shooters appeared to be targeting somebody, but bullets were flying everywhere and one narrowly missed his kid but hit his wife in the right arm.
While police were investigating the incident, MetroLink used shuttles to move passengers between the 5th and Missouri and Emerson Park stations.
Editor's note: Police initially reported six people had been injured in the shooting.
