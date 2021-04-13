More young people are getting hospitalized as a 'stickier,' more infectious coronavirus strain becomes dominant

What used to be a mysterious new variant first detected in the UK is now the most dominant coronavirus strain in the US. And unlike the original strain of the novel coronavirus, the more contagious B.1.1.7 strain is hitting young people particularly hard.

ST. CLAIR COUNTY (KMOV.com) – St. Clair County officials announced Monday there are three people who have tested positive for the United Kingdom’s B.1.1.7 COVID-19 strain.

During a daily media briefing, St. Clair County Chairman Mark Kern said, “We got some bad news this afternoon that we now have three identified cases of the UK variant in St. Clair County.” Kern said the UK variant is the “predominant strain now in the United States” but this is these are the first reports of it being in St. Clair County.

After making the announcement, Kern urged people to continue to wear a mask, social distance and wash their hands.

The B.1.1.7 variant has been detected in numerous countries around the world. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the variant may be associated with an increased risk of death compared with other variants. The variant was first reported in the United States in December 2020.

