ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Three carjacking suspects were taken into custody Thursday afternoon after a police pursuit ended in a crash on Interstate 70 in north St. Louis.
Officers with the Hazelwood Police Department were notified of an armed carjacking in Bridgeton before 5:30 p.m. Officers saw the car and initiated a pursuit.
The pursuit ended on I-70 near Jennings Station Road when the suspects crashed. No one was injured in the crash. Officers arrested three people.
