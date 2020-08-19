HIGHLAND, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- Madison County sheriff’s deputies have arrested three kidnapping suspects who allegedly beat and robbed a man Wednesday afternoon in rural Highland.
According to Sheriff John Lakin, a person called 911 around noon to report he had been robbed, beaten with a gun and forced into a car. The victim told law enforcement he was driven to several locations where he was supposed to withdraw money from his bank account.
Deputies said the victim escaped and was able to call 911.
The sheriff’s office said they spotted the suspected vehicle and tried to pull it over. However, the driver took off and was stopped along I-64 near the Poplar Street Bridge. The three people inside were arrested.
The kidnapping victim went to the hospital due to being hurt during the attack.
Formal charges are pending.
