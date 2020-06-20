FLORISSANT, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Three people were arrested following a protest outside the Florissant Police Department Friday night.
Officials said people were throwing objects at the department's headquarters causing extensive damage. Several officers were struck after the crowd ignored orders to leave.
A spokesperson with the Florissant Police Department said officers used mace on protesters.
The three arrests were for assault, property damage and peace disturbance.
For weeks, demonstrators surrounded the Florissant Police Department after a doorbell video showed a officer in an unmarked police car strike an unarmed man and then take him to the ground.
Former detective Joshua Smith is facing multiple charges in connection to the assault.
