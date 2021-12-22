3 arrested after carjacking woman at gunpoint, leading police on chase

STATE PARK PLACE, Ill. (KMOV.com) – Three people were taken into custody after carjacking a woman at gunpoint near the Delmar Loop Tuesday.
Before 11 p.m., a woman told police she was parking her 2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee in a garage in the 6100 block of Delmar Blvd when three teenage boys, between the ages of 14-17, walked towards her. One of the boys snatched the keys from her hand while the other two jumped into the Jeep.
As she tried to get her keys back, one of the men grabbed her throat and pointed a gun at her head. Detectives said she was then tossed to the ground as the man got into the driver's seat.
Shortly after, officers spotted the Jeep on Goodfellow and chased it into Illinois. The pursuit ended near College Street and VFW Lane in State Park.
Four people bailed from the Jeep but police were able to arrested the teens.
