Warehouse Fire

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Crews are on the scene of a 3-alarm fire in the Old North St. Louis neighborhood.

The St. Louis Fire Department is responding to a warehouse on fire on N. 13th Street and Howard.

According to reports, smoke can be seen for miles.

News 4 has a crew headed on the way and will update when the information is available.

Warehouse fire 10/16/2020

Thick, black smoke can be seen for miles.

Copyright 2020 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.