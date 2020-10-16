ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Crews are on the scene of a 3-alarm fire in the Old North St. Louis neighborhood.
The St. Louis Fire Department is responding to a warehouse on fire on N. 13th Street and Howard.
According to reports, smoke can be seen for miles.
N. 13th & Howard - Warehouse Fire https://t.co/H8qPcUAQWu— St. Louis Fire Dept (@STLFireDept) October 16, 2020
News 4 has a crew headed on the way and will update when the information is available.
