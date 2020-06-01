ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) - Three suspects are accused of throwing fireworks at police officers during demonstrations in St. Louis County Sunday night.
Michael Aron, 21, Ruwaida Alrammahi, 21, and Tristen Bartlett, 24, all of St. Louis City, are charged with second-degree attempted assault.
Police say Alrammahi and Bartlett threw a firework at an officer from a car as the officer was trying to make an arrest during a protest in St. Louis County.
Aron is accused of throwing a firework at a different officer during a protest in Ferguson.
They were among the six arrested Sunday night by St. Louis County police in connection with violent protests.
