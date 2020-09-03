ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Three St. Louis residents are accused of scamming middle-aged and older women out of more than half a million dollars as part of what the U.S. Attorney’s office calls a “romance scam.”
Federal prosecutors announced the indictments on Wednesday of Ovuoke Ofikoro, 41, Bommene Sibe, 27, and Trenice Hassel, 27.
Court documents say the suspects pretended to be high-ranking military officers deployed overseas and expressed romantic interest in women ranging in age from 45 to 82. They allegedly enticed women to send money and electronic equipment to St. Louis-are post office boxes from states that include Hawaii, Illinois, Utah, Mississippi, Maryland and Florida.
Prosecutors say the money and equipment was valued at more than $500,000.
If convicted, the trio could face the maximum 20 year prison sentence and $250,000 fine. Ofikoro and Sibe would face a mandatory two year minimum sentence on the aggravated identity theft charges.
