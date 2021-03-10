ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- For years, 3.14 Day has been essential for local businesses and this year, organizers are making love for all things local a week-long event.
Organizers from the STLMade movement, Yelp, City Foundry and others say supporting local businesses is more important that eve this year because of the pandemic.
Organizers announced March 8 - 14 is designated as #LoveLocalSTL. During this week, people can support their favorite local restaurants with special Carryout Theme Days promoted by Yelp. You can find those restaurants and their specials at this link.
The City Foundry will host live music Thursday through Sunday featuring local artists and food by Niche Food Group and drinks from STL Barkeep and Schlafly Beer. You can check out the line-up and tickets at this link.
People can shop at the City Foundry's outdoor vendor market on Sunday from noon to 6 p.m. Guests need to get tickets to keep the crowd within public health guidelines. You can get free tickets here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.