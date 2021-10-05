GRANITE CITY, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- The school bus driver shortage is prompting one company to offer a substantial sign-on bonus.

The Granite City School District is continuing to seek drivers after a shortage prompted Madison County Transit to offer free rides to some students earlier in the school year. Tuesday afternoon, the school district announced they are 15 drivers short of running a 3-tier system (three schools AM/PM per route) and 35 drivers short from being back to full capacity and running a 2-tier system (two schools AM/PM per route).

In a push to get more school bus drivers, Illinois Central Bus is offering a $3,000 sign-on bonus for the first 10 drivers that sign up. Click here for more information.