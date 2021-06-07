ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A 29-year-old man was shot and killed in north St. Louis County late Sunday morning.
Officers with the St. Louis County Police Department said 29-year-old Allen Waller was shot in a driveway in the 400 block of Macdougall Drive shortly after 11 a.m. Waller suffered at least one gunshot wound and died on the scene. This is Glasgow Village.
No other information was released. If you know anything about this incident, call the county's police department at 636-529-8210 or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.
