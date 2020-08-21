ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The Circuit Attorney has charged a 29-year-old man with first-degree murder in the shooting death of Blake Toolooze.
Toolooze, 24, was found just after midnight Sunday, August 16 shot to death in the 8400 block of Minnesota.
On Friday, St. Louis police announced charges had been filed against Robert Judd. He faces one count of first-degree murder, armed criminal action and unlawful possession of a firearm.
