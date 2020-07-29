FLORISSANT, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Police are investigating the death of a 28-year-old man found shot multiple times inside a car early Wednesday morning.
Florissant police said they were called to Bayberry Court around 3:15 a.m.
They found a car running in an open garage. They found Evann Williams inside the car. They said he had been shot multiple times.
Police said Williams died at the scene.
Anyone with information on this death is being asked to call Florissant police at 314-831-7000.
