NORTH ST. LOUIS ( KMOV.com) -- An overnight shooting in north St. Louis left one man dead.
Just before 3 a.m., police found James Hayden, 38, shot in the stomach near the 5000 block of Page in Academy-Sherman neighborhood. He was taken to a hospital where he later died.
No additional information has been released.
Anyone with information is urged to call the Homicide Division directly at 314-444-5371, or anyone with a tip who wants to remain anonymous and is interested in a reward can contact CrimeStoppers at 866- 371-TIPS (8477).
