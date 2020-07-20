ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – An arrest has been made in connection to a deadly two-alarm house fire in north St. Louis prompted a police investigation overnight.
Joseph Perkins, 28, was arrested and charged with murder and arson.
The home in the 800 block of Canaan was fully engulfed with flames around 11:30 p.m. Thursday. Fire officials said power lines above the property came down as firefighters worked to extinguish the flames, which forced firefighters to back up and wait for the lines to die out.
One person was pronounced dead following the fire.
A firefighter was taken to the hospital with a minor leg injury. Three nearby homes also sustained damage from the fire.
Investigators were on the scene early Friday morning interviewing potential witnesses to determine the fire’s cause.
No other information has been released.
