ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- An arrest has been made in connection to an attack that left a man in critical condition in south St. Louis Friday.
At 9 a.m., police said a 53-year-old was admitted to a local hospital after being beaten by 28-year-old Jason Phinney inside a home in the 7600 of Water Street in the Patch neighborhood. The victim has trauma and lacerations to his head. It is unclear what led up to the attack.
Charges were filed against Phinney for domestic assault as the Homicide Division continues to investigate.
