WENTZVILLE, Mo. ( KMOV.com) -- Two men were arrested after a fight outside of a Wentzville bar turned deadly Saturday.
Just before 2 a.m., officers found a man lying in the middle of the 100 block of South Linn Ave with a head injury. The man, identified by family as 27-year-old veteran Chaise Dunlap, got into a fight with two men outside of a bar.
Officials said the 27-year-old was hit with a blunt metal object during the fight. He was taken to a hospital where he died Sunday morning, family said.
Devin Dodson, 24, and Deangelo Williams, 30, were taken into custody shortly after. Both men were charged with first degree assault. Williams is also facing an additional charge of armed criminal action.
News 4 reached out to see if the charges will be upgraded following Dunlap's passing.
