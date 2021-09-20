A man was shot and killed outside of the Pepper Lounge in downtown St. Louis overnight.

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A man was shot and killed in downtown St. Louis overnight.

The shooting happened just before 1 a.m. in the 500 block of N. 20th Street. Hours after the shooting, police identified the deceased as 27-year-old Demetrise Thomas. A suspect has not been publicly identified. 

The shooting was one of two in downtown St. Louis overnight. Throughout the weekend there were eight people killed in the City of St. Louis.

Copyright 2021 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.