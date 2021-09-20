20 people shot, 8 killed since Friday in St. Louis City A total of eight people were killed and 14 others have been wounded in shootings since Friday across St. Louis City.

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A man was shot and killed in downtown St. Louis overnight.

The shooting happened just before 1 a.m. in the 500 block of N. 20th Street. Hours after the shooting, police identified the deceased as 27-year-old Demetrise Thomas. A suspect has not been publicly identified.

The shooting was one of two in downtown St. Louis overnight. Throughout the weekend there were eight people killed in the City of St. Louis.