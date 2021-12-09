BRIDGETON (KMOV.com) -- A man has been found safe after he went missing the night of Dec. 8.
Cameron Davis was reported missing after police said his vehicle was found on the shoulder of a highway unoccupied. He later contacted police saying he was alright.
