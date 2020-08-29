CLEVELAND, OH. (KMOV.com) -- A four-day undercover operation in Ohio led to the arrest of 27 men accused of attempting to sexually abuse children, the Ohio ICAC Task Force said.
The men, ages 21 to 61-years-old, were sending sexually explicit messages to undercover officers posing as children through various online apps. The task force said the suspects also sent photos of their genitals.
Authorities arrested 27 men who arrived to a vacant house in Cuyahoga County where they thought they would engage in sexual activity with the purported children.
Drugs, guns and other evidence were seized.
Charges range from attempted unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, disseminating matter harmful to juveniles, importuning, and possessing criminal tools.
The following men were arrested:
- Adam Davis, 41, Painesville, OH
- Rajwant Singh, 44, Mayfield Heights, OH
- Germaine Truett, 38, Cleveland, OH
- Jason Johnson, 37, Cleveland, OH
- Ronel Washington, 24, Garfield Heights, OH
- Hector Pietri, 29, Cleveland, OH
- Kyle Vansteenburg, 28, Cleveland, OH
- Raphael Robinson, 26, Cleveland, OH
- Corey Huber, 32, Elyria, OH
- Michael Labondano, 30, Lyndhurst, OH
- Nicholas Cook, 38, Bedford Heights, OH
- Chazz Johnson-Hawks, 22, Solon, OH
- Ian Rensel, 43, Bedford, OH
- Jerry Harris, 35, Westlake, OH
- Carson Strnisa, 21, Seven Hills, OH
- Justin Cowger, 22, Cleveland, OH
- Kim Koran, 61, Cleveland, OH
- Nathan Troup, 39, New Castle, PA (Registered Sex Offender in the State of Pennsylvania)
- Abed Aldur, 45, Parma, OH
- Arturo Martinez, 47, University Heights, OH
- Phillip Jones, 30, Streetsboro, OH
- Keith Kozak, 41, Brooklyn, OH
- Pedro Correa Jr., 42, Cleveland, OH
- Ryan Dempsey, 37, Ashtabula, OH
- Johnathan Smith, 34, Cleveland, OH
- Robert Spisak, 45, Broadview Heights, OH
- Jason Schmucker, 37, Canton, OH
“As we have seen the number of Cybertips dramatically increase this year, it is clear that online predators remain a serious threat to our children,” said Prosecutor Michael O’Malley. “Hopefully the success of yet another operation serves as a stern warning to offenders that you will be found, you will be arrested, and you will be prosecuted.”
The suspects were taken to Cuyahoga County Jail.
