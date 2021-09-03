ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – The Delta variant is driving a surge in child COVID-19 cases across America.

The American Academy of Pediatrics reports children accounted for more than 22% of the total cases last week. Children, on average, have accounted for less than 15% of the total cases since the pandemic began.

Data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows more kids are being hospitalized from COVID than ever before. According to the CDC, in the last week new COVID hospitalizations have started to decline for every age group except for children under the age of 18. There are 60% more children being hospitalized than the previous peak in January.

In the St. Louis area, the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force reported 31 patients under the age of 18 were hospitalized with COVID on Wednesday, which was the most ever during the pandemic. Thursday, the number dropped slightly to 27.

While COVID hospitalizations are rising among children, they’ll still have less chance of going to the hospital with COVID than any other age group. However, they could still bring the virus home with them to older loved ones.