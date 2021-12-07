CLAYTON(KMOV.com) - Around 27,000 St. Louis County personal property tax bills are being mailed out late, according to the St. Louis County officials.
A spokesperson with the St. Louis County told News 4 the government agency recently switched printing providers. Its new contractor is MCI Printing in St. Louis County. Officials with the county said the printing company couldn't handle the order, causing the delay.
MCI sent News 4 the following statement:
"The county provided data in a format that was different than specified. When they had to reformat the data, it delayed them in getting us printable material. We would like to have had printable files earlier than November 10."
County officials are encouraging residents to pay online. They say the bill amount has been online since November 15. In addition, residents can also mail in payments or pay in person.
"I did not receive my tax bill," Crestwood resident Bill Chmelir said. "I have two cars listed on my personal property tax statement. The earlier you get it, the better planning you can do."
Chmelir told News 4 he usually gets his personal property tax bill in the mail from St. Louis County around the start of November. He added some of his neighbors are still waiting too.
He checked his bill online, and plans to pay it online.
"But for many people that don't have access to the internet or to a computer, how are they going to know this?" Chmelir said. "I've actually been trying to contact St. Louis County Department of Revenue to verify that, and I never did talk to a person there. I thought at least the St. Louis County Department of Revenue would have sent out some notice or even put something on their website."
The 27,000 paper bills will be mailed out Wednesday, according to St. Louis County.
Residents have until December 31 to pay to avoid late fees.
