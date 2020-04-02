ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A 26-year-old St. Louis woman is currently hospitalized in Marbella, Spain. She was diagnosed with coronavirus late last month.
Hunter Westbrook graduated from Melville High School in south St. Louis County in 2011. She always wanted to live abroad and was taking a leave of absence from her job to earn her MBA in Spain.
Westbrook first had the chills, a fever and cough.
“I had this crazy elevated heart rate. I couldn't get it down,” she said.
She was admitted to the hospital and tested positive for COVID-19.
The young woman grew up playing soccer, earned a college scholarship and was healthy and in good shape.
Westbrook says the virus doesn't take mercy on anyone.
“Chills headache and my body was exhausted. I felt like I couldn't move, felt like my muscles were just gone,” Westbrook said of her symptoms.
Her hospital stay has been rough. She stays in contact with family and friends by cell phone, online and posts videos.
With coronavirus proving fatal for so many people, including those who are young and healthy, Westbrook could be considered one of the lucky ones.
She says she's being phased off oxygen and could be released next week. She plans on staying in Spain and finishing up her MBA in July.
