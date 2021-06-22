JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A 26-year-old man was killed during a shootout with De Soto Police Tuesday morning.
Police identified the man as Noah Sharp, 26, of St. Louis, who was shot and killed by officers.
Three officers from the De Soto Police Department were responding to a home in the 800 block of Clarke Street around 8 a.m. for a domestic dispute. While searching for Sharp, police said he came out the home with a gun. As police demanded him to drop his gun, the man started shooting at them.
The officers returned fire, striking the suspect. Police said he tried to retreat to a nearby police car but collapsed as he opened the car door. He was pronounced dead.
“When a suspect opens fire on a police officer, it immediately becomes a deadly force situation, that's not go to the taser, go to the pepper spray type of thing,” said Grant Bissell with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office. “That is defense of your own life and the life of others.”
The three officers involved have been placed on administrative leave.
No additional information has been released. This is a developing story.
