PALM SPRINGS, CA (KESQ/CBS NEWSPATH) – The long-awaited ‘Forever Marilyn’ statue was unveiled in the City of Palm Springs, California Sunday.
The 26-foot tall statue weighs 34,000 pounds and was created by Seward Johnson. The statue is based on a photographer taken of Monroe by Bruno Bernard during the 1955 filming of “The Seven Year Itch.”
“I think it's going to be great for our businesses and it's great to have free attractions for our residents,” said Palm Springs City Councilman Geoff Kors.
The statue’s unveiling was also met with opposition as protesters with signs chanted when local leaders took the stage. Some residents believe the statue obstructs the view.
"Hundreds of millions of dollars went in, both taxpayers and private developers, to make this downtown come all the way back here and replace a big empty mall, but you can't get people back here if there's not a reason. The museum is suffering in attendance, they had to cut their budget pre-COVID; this is going to bring people back," said Kors.
In addition to local protesters, members from the Women’s March Foundation showed up with signs and matching shirts.
"Let’s call it what it is. It is misogyny on display in Palm Springs. It is also the way that it is up-skirting. The way that it is built is intentionally built to look up her shirt and take crotch shots," Women's March Foundation Executive Director Emiliana Guereca said.
"Let me put it this way. We would never celebrate a powerful man-- 26-foot tall sculpture with his pants pulled down. And I see that as an equivalent," Former Director of Palm Springs Art Museum, Elizabeth Armstrong said.
The statue is supposed to stay in Palm Springs for three years.
