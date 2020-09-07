St. Louis County Police car Generic
ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) -- Twenty-five employees with the St. Louis County Police Department have tested positive for the coronavirus, the department announced Friday.

Since late March, 21 employees at the St. Louis County Police department have tested positive. Some are police officers and others are professional staff and civilians. About 22 out of the 25 employees have recovered and returned to duty. 

The department said they have cleaned potentially affected work areas and vehicles following positive tests.

In July, the county temporarily changed the way officers respond to non-emergency calls. 

