ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- CrimeStoppers posted a $25,000 reward for information about the deadly shooting of a security officer at a MetroLink station Sunday morning.
Police said a Black man in his 40s shot and killed the security guard Sunday morning after the guard approached the man about a disturbance. The security guard does not work directly for MetroLink, but is contracted out from a private security company.
[READ: Security guard shot and killed at Delmar MetroLink station]
Officials with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said the suspect is a Black male in his 40s with a graying beard and mustache and grayish hair. He was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with orange lettering referencing a football team. He was wearing a black coat and a dark blue gator-style mask. Police said he had a black computer-type bag on him with straps. He is armed with a pistol.
The $25,000 reward is for information leading to an arrest in this homicide.
Contact CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477 if you know anything about this shooting or the homicide unit at 314-444-5371.
