ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A $250 sign-on bonus will be given to new employees hired Thursday who work through Oct. 3 at Busch Stadium.
Delaware North Sportservice will be hosting a hiring event for open positions at Busch Stadium on Sept. 2. The company has been the club’s concessionaire for more than 50 years.
The hiring event will run from 2-5 p.m. Attendees should enter at 405 Broadway just to the left of Gate 6. There is free parking in Lot C, which is located across from Gate 2 off 8th Street.
Click here for more details and for a list of open positions.
