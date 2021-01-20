SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- Barricades and roadblocks were in place and the public wasn't able to drive near the Capitol building in Springfield on Wednesday.
About 250 armed troopers from the Illinois National Guard were on duty helping local law enforcement around the Capitol. The building itself was closed and its first floor doors and windows were boarded up Wednesday. The FBI had warned about possible armed protests at state Capitols across the country on Inauguration Day.
There wasn't a designated protest area as we've often seen in the past but a handful of demonstrators did show up at the Illinois Capitol Wednesday protesting election results.
"The way this country's going it's the beginning of the end," Steve Warters said. "They want to socialize everything and give and give and give and those days don't work, we've seen this happen in other countries."
"There's a lot of questions that need to be asked and we need answers to them that we're not going to get," another demonstrator said. "Our supreme court refused to listen."
Troopers were also seen walking the grounds around the governor's mansion.
