PERRY COUNTY (KMOV.com) – A man died after a head-on crash in Perry County early Wednesday.
Just before 1:30 a.m. a GMC Sierra crossed the center line on Highway 51 north of Perry County Road 210 and crashed into a Freightliner Conventional, troopers said.
The driver of the Sierra, 25-year-old Sloan Hunter, was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the other vehicle suffered serious injuries and was flown to a St. Louis hospital.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that Hunter was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the cash.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.