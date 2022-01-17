WEST COUNTY (KMOV.com) -- A man and a dog have died after being shot Sunday in west St. Louis County, police said.
The shooting happened in the 600 block of Greenhurst Court after 3 p.m. Austin Vines, 25, was transported to the hospital to get treated, police said. He later died as well as the dog.
A News 4 photographer was on the scene and spoke with a neighbor, who said they heard two gunshots and then a car taking off. Police believe the victim got into an altercation with the shooter beforehand.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.